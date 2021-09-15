Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan tells BBC Sport NI's GAA Social podcast that the Red Hands' players were initially divided on the decision to withdraw from their rescheduled All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry as Covid-19 rocked camp.

Morgan revealed the team had an open discussion about whether or not they wanted to fulfil the fixture, which was eventually played on 28 August.

There were over 20 Covid cases within the panel, with one player hospitalised by the virus.

