Tyrone SFC highlights: Eglish and Trillick win first-round ties

Conor McKenna helps Eglish earn a 2-15 to 1-11 win over Pomeroy in the first round of the Tyrone SFC Championship as fancied Trillick overcome Galbally 3-7 to 1-8.

McKenna hit Eglish's opening point at Healy Park before a Seamus Muldoon goal contributed to their nine-point half-time advantage.

As Pomeroy missed goal chances to cut into Eglish's lead, Luke Donnelly's three-pointer made the game safe with Tyrone All-Ireland winner Frank Burns' penalty coming too late for Pomeroy.

Lee Brennan scored Trillick's first-half goal from a penalty with the Garrity brothers Simon and James also netting for the 2019 champions, who many feel are best placed to challenge holders Dungannon Clarkes in this year's competition.