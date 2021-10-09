BBC Sport

Tyrone SFC highlights: Eglish and Trillick win first-round ties

Conor McKenna helps Eglish earn a 2-15 to 1-11 win over Pomeroy in the first round of the Tyrone SFC Championship as fancied Trillick overcome Galbally 3-7 to 1-8.

McKenna hit Eglish's opening point at Healy Park before a Seamus Muldoon goal contributed to their nine-point half-time advantage.

As Pomeroy missed goal chances to cut into Eglish's lead, Luke Donnelly's three-pointer made the game safe with Tyrone All-Ireland winner Frank Burns' penalty coming too late for Pomeroy.

Lee Brennan scored Trillick's first-half goal from a penalty with the Garrity brothers Simon and James also netting for the 2019 champions, who many feel are best placed to challenge holders Dungannon Clarkes in this year's competition.

Gaelic Games