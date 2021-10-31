Watch: Slaughtneil dig deep to overcome Lavey in extra time

Slaughtneil hold their nerve to reach another Derry Senior Football Final as they beat Lavey 1-13 to 2-6 after extra-time at Owenbeg.

Hugh McGurk's goal helped Lavey lead in the first half but Slaughtneil fought back to level by the interval.

Slaughtneil looked set to normal time as they led by four only for a late Eamon McGill goal to force extra-time but the Emmets hit four unanswered points thereafter to set up a final meeting with either Glen or Loug who meet in Sunday's second semi-final.