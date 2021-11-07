'Look at boys out there crying' - Glen celebrate emotional Derry title

Glen skipper Connor Carville and man of the match Ciaran McFaul explain their sheer joy after the Maghera club finally landed a first Derry Senior Football title.

"I'm talked in my speech there about my grandfather (Michael McKeefry) who the BBC interviewed during the week about what it means to men like that who have been in the club for so long," said Carville after his side's dominant 1-13 to 0-7 win over holders and parish rivals Slaughtneil.

Centre half-back McFaul, who hit three sensational points in his strong-running display, added: "Look at boys out there crying. We weren't going to be stopped today."