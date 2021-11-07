Watch: Glen defeat champions Slaughtneil to lift first Derry SFC title

Glen end their long wait for a first Derry Senior Football title as they earn a comprehensive 1-13 to 0-7 win over holders and parish rivals Slaughtneil.

Three points from man of the match Ciaran McFaul helped Glen to a five-point lead before Danny Tallon hammered in a goal in first-half injury-time.

There was to be no Slaughtneil comeback with Conor Glass hitting three second-half points for Glens as the Watty Graham's outfit celebrated an emotional triumph at Celtic Park.