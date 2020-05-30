Highlights: Clann Eireann beat Crossmaglen to lift first Armagh title since 1963

Highlights as Clann Eireann end a 58-year wait for an Armagh Football title as their late show sees off Crossmaglen on a 2-12 to 0-16 scoreline at the Athletic Grounds.

The Lurgan club were six points down midway through the second half but goals from Ruairi McDonald and Jack Conlon helped them move ahead and while a superb Rian O'Neill free got Crossmaglen on terms as the match went into injury-time, two late Conor Turbitt's points sealed Clann Eireann's emotional triumph.