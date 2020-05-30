Highlights: Glen edge out St Eunan's in dour Ulster Club opener

Glen overcome a late missed penalty to snatch a 0-8 to 1-4 win over Donegal champions St Eunan's as scores prove at a premium in the Ulster Club SFC opener at Letterkenny.

St Eunan's led by two until late on but scores from Ciaran McFaul, Michael Warnock and Danny Tallon helped Glen set up a quarter-final meeting with Scotstown.

Glen's winner came as St Eunan's needlessly conceded a late 13-metre free after Shaun Patton's kickout was passed straight back to him in a technical foul.