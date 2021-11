Second-half goals from Conall Jones and Stephen McGullion help Derrygonnelly atone for their Fermanagh Final defeat last season as they beat Enniskillen Gaels 2-8 to 0-5.

It was a sixth triumph in seven years for the Harps and captain Ryan Jones said the victory was the perfect response to the "hurt" of the final defeat for Ederney 12 months ago.