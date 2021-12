Slaughtneil book their place in the Ulster Club SHC final with a deserved 1-18 to 0-14 win over Antrim champions Dunloy at the Athletic Grounds.

Brendan Rogers starred for the Derry kingpins, hitting 1-3 in the third quarter.

Slaughtneill will face Down champions Ballycran in the provincial decider on 19 December.

