'We were always in control' - Slaughtneil boss McShane

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane says his side "never looked at any stage like we were going to get beaten" in Sunday's Ulster Club Hurling Final.

The Derry club secured their fourth out of the last five Ulster titles with a dominant 1-14 to 0-10 victory over Ballycran at Corrigan Park.

McShane said a second-half block by outstanding half-back Meehaul McGrath "typified our work-rate".

"He had lost his stick and he blocked it with his two hands. That's the kind of desire our lads had out there today," said the Slaughtneil boss.