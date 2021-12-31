Steelstown 'nearly men' become Ulster Intermediate champions
Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath says winning the Ulster Intermediate crown was the furthest thing from their minds at the start of the season as they chase a first Derry title.
However, the Derry city club finished a provincial journey which had started with an opening preliminary round win over Donegal side Cloughaneely by beating Moortown 0-6 to 0-4 in Sunday's dour final at Owenbeg.
"To get over the first round against Cloughaneely gave the group a huge amount of belief. The good vibe and the confidence that came from that carried us through to yesterday," said McGrath.