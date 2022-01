Kilcoo outclass Derrygonnelly 3-10 to 0-3 in the Ulster Club Football Final to set up an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Cork side St Finbarr's.

The Ulster holders were firmly in control when Daryl Branagan's goal just before half-time gave them an interval lead of 1-5 to 0-2.

With Derrygonnelly totally unable to respond in the second half, late goals from Ceilum Johnston and Shealin Johnston rounded off Kilcoo's dominant victory.