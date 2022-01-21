Ballygunner 'very good but not unbeatable' says Slaughtneil boss McShane

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane insists his team "have a lot of great hurlers too" as they approach Sunday's All-Ireland Club semi-final against Waterford side Ballygunner.

"I'll back these lads against anybody in Ireland," McShane told BBC Sport Northern Ireland ahead of the Parnell Park clash.

"We're up against a form side but we haven't played an All-Ireland semi-final against a side that wasn't in form. They're a very good team but not an unbeatable team."