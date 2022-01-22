Watch: Monaghan hold off Donegal in Omagh decider to win McKenna Cup
Monaghan survive a Michael Murphy-inspired comeback from Donegal to win the Dr McKenna Cup for the first time since 2003.
Dessie Ward's fourth-minute goal helped Seamus McEnaney's side lead by six points at the half-time break at Healy Park.
Murphy, introduced by Donegal boss Declan Bonner at the interval, hit 0-7 but the Tir Chonaill county fell just short as the Farney men claimed the silverware.
