Watch: Monaghan hold off Donegal in Omagh decider to win McKenna Cup

Monaghan survive a Michael Murphy-inspired comeback from Donegal to win the Dr McKenna Cup for the first time since 2003.

Dessie Ward's fourth-minute goal helped Seamus McEnaney's side lead by six points at the half-time break at Healy Park.

Murphy, introduced by Donegal boss Declan Bonner at the interval, hit 0-7 but the Tir Chonaill county fell just short as the Farney men claimed the silverware.

READ MORE: Monaghan survive Donegal comeback to win McKenna Cup