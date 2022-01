Down manager James McCartan says the county is "stretched" ahead of Saturday's Division Two opener away to Derry, while forward Barry O'Hagan believes League success is key to Down as they look to build for the future.

Watch Derry v Down live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website on Saturday, 29 January at 18:00 GMT.