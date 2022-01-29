Kilcoo's Daryl Branagan relieved to avoid 'long car ride home' after brother Aidan's red card

Kilcoo's Daryl Branagan admits he is glad to avoid a "long car ride home" as the Magpies regroup from his brother Aidan Branagan's red card to reach the All-Ireland final.

Daryl's injury-time sending off cost Kilcoo the chance to beat St Finbarr's in normal time in Portlaoise, but the Ulster champions held their nerve in extra-time to set up a decider with Kilmacud Crokes.

"I was thinking 'this is going to be a long car ride home, nobody's going to be talking'," said Branagan.

"But we knew we had the fitness to do it so we were confident going into extra time."

