Owenbeg opener 'massive' for Derry and Down - Gilligan

Conleith Gilligan says Saturday's Division Two Football League opener which will be streamed live by BBC Sport NI will be a hugely important game for Derry and Down.

"It's a massive league for all teams but particularly in Division Two and the split for the Tailteann Cup," said the former Derry star who is assistant boss of the Kilcoo team who will play St Finbarr's of Cork in the All-Ireland Club semi-final earlier in the day.

"Nobody wants to get into that bottom end and if you can start that league with a win, it would be massive.

"Derry at home, probably with all the momentum, they will be expecting to win but Down have the likes of (Odhran) Murdock and (Andrew) Gilmore from the under-20s and Liam Kerr and Darren O'Hagan, so they have serious quality down their spine."