Logan stunned by Tyrone's four red cards as McGeeney expects solicitors to get involved

Tyrone's joint-manager Feargal Logan describes the four red cards handed out to his team after the late brawl in Sunday's defeat by Armagh as a "unique" situation.

Captain Padraig Hampsey, 2021 player of the year Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte and Michael McKernan were sent off deep in second-half injury-time by referee David Gough following the incident along with Armagh's Greg McCabe as the home side's first-half dominance set up a 2-14 to 0-14 win.

"I don’t know if anybody has ever come across four on the bounce like that," added Logan.

"Let’s study the video. There are fair checks and balances in Croke Park to deal with these sorts of things and we’ll see where we get to."

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney said McCabe felt "hard done by" following his red card, adding that he himself had not had a good view of the brawl.

"When you have a big shemozzle like that, it’s really hard to see but I’m sure everybody is going to be looking at videos tonight and there will be solicitors all over the place."