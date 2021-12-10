'It was just for Mickey' - Laverty dedicates All-Ireland triumph to Kilcoo boss Moran

Kilcoo joint-captain Conor Laverty dedicates the club's All-Ireland triumph to boss Mickey Moran.

Laverty beckoned Moran to join him and fellow joint-captain Aidan Branagan in Croke Park's Hogan Stand as they were about to lift the Andy Merrigan Cup after beating Kilmacud Crokes.

"I would give up every medal that I had to make sure that Mickey got up them steps," said Laverty.

"I promised him that and it was happening one way or the other."