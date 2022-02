Armagh and Monaghan share the points in an entertaining 1-07 to 0-10 Division One encounter at the Athletic Grounds.

Conor McManus' red card early in the second half sparked an Armagh fightback, who took a one-point lead despite Rian O'Neill's missed penalty.

However Jack McCarron's late free secured a point for Monaghan, who have drawn two of their opening three Division One games.