Watch: Cavan too strong for Antrim in Corrigan quarter-final
Cavan's Championship pedigree comes to the fore in a one-sided second half as they beat 14-man Antrim by 1-20 to 0-10 at Corrigan Park to reach the Ulster SFC semi-finals.
Breffni full-forward Paddy Lynch scored 0-8 on his Ulster Championship debut, six points from placed balls.
Gearoid McKiernan blasted home the game's only goal in the 59th minute after Antrim's Michael McCann was sent off for a second yellow card offence.