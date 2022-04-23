Watch: Cavan too strong for Antrim in Corrigan quarter-final

Cavan's Championship pedigree comes to the fore in a one-sided second half as they beat 14-man Antrim by 1-20 to 0-10 at Corrigan Park to reach the Ulster SFC semi-finals.

Breffni full-forward Paddy Lynch scored 0-8 on his Ulster Championship debut, six points from placed balls.

Gearoid McKiernan blasted home the game's only goal in the 59th minute after Antrim's Michael McCann was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Report: Cavan ease to 1-20 to 0-10 win over 14-man Antrim