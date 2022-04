BBC pundits Oisin McConville and Peter Canavan agree that Armagh had a goal wrongly disallowed in their Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat by Donegal.

Rian O'Neill worked the ball into the back of the net after collecting a high ball just seconds into the second half, but referee Maurice Deegan called a free out for Donegal.

