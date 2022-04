Two goals apiece from Aimee Mackin and Kelly Mallon help holders Armagh hammer Monaghan 5-21 to 0-5 in the Ulster Ladies Football semi-final at Clones.

Mackin finished with 2-5 for the Orchard women with skipper Mallon contributing 2-2 as Niamh Reel hit their other goal.

Three-in-a-row seeking Armagh's final opponents will be either Donegal or Cavan, who meet in the second semi-final at Clones on 8 May.