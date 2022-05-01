Feargal Logan says Brian Kennedy's sending off after Tyrone's slow start against Derry left the All-Ireland champions with a mountain to climb.

After leading 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time, Derry continued to dominate as they ran out 1-18 to 0-10 winners.

"Derry turned up big. It's not that we didn't expect that," insisted the Tyrone joint-manager.

"We didn't really get out of the traps in the early phase of the game and then we were hit with a sending off."

Logan said Tyrone still believed they could get back into the game in the second half despite being down to 14 men but that didn't materialise as they finished the game with 13 players following Conor McKenna's late dismissal.