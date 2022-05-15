Watch: Derry dominate Monaghan to reach first Ulster final since 2011

Two Benny Heron goals help Derry deservedly beat Monaghan 3-12 to 0-17 in the Ulster Football semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

Man of the match Gareth McKinless notched Derry's first goal and a further major from Heron helped the Oak Leafers lead 2-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

Monaghan cut Derry's lead to three by the 49th minute but couldn't get any closer as Heron's second goal sealed Derry's deserved win, which sets up a final against Donegal on 29 May.