'Game management' was key says Armagh hero Marley

Niamh Marley says Armagh's focus on 'game management' helped her to make the vital interception which led to the Orchard County's last-gasp win over Donegal in the Ulster Final.

Donegal were two points deep in the closing seconds of extra time when Marley won the ball to start a move which eventually finished in Kelly Mallon's dramatic match-winning goal as Armagh snatched a 3-17 to 2-19 triumph.

The victory gave Armagh a third straight Ulster title and boosted their morale for the upcoming All-Ireland Championship campaign.