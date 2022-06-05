Donaghy urges Armagh to 'go back to the grind' after toppling Tyrone

Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy urges the Orchard players to "go back to the grind" after ending Tyrone's reign as All-Ireland champions.

Armagh ran out deserved 1-16 to 1-10 winners at a sold-out Athletic Grounds to book their place in the next round of the qualifiers.

Kerry legend Donaghy also confirmed that Connaire Mackin has been taken to hospital for assessment after sustaining a shoulder injury that caused a lengthy stoppage in the second half.

Report: Impressive Armagh end Tyrone's All-Ireland title defence