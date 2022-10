Derry football champions Glen move closer to another county final as they beat Magherafelt 1-14 to 0-11 in Sunday's quarter-final at Owenbeg.

Stephen O'Hara scored Glen's goal as the Watty Graham's outfit set up a last-four clash with Newbridge.

Read the full round-up of Sunday's club action here

Watch: Newbridge ease past Dungiven in quarter-final