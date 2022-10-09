Cargin captain James Laverty says the club proved they had the desire to reclaim the Antrim title during a riveting victory over Aghagallon in Sunday's decider.

The Toome club bounced back from a disappointing championship campaign in 2021 to win their sixth crown in eight years.

"It was tradition to lose finals in Cargin, now we're winning final," said Laverty, referencing the club's run of seven final defeats between 1987 and 1998.

