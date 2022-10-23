Crossmaglen secure a 46th Armagh senior football title with a 1-19 to 0-10 victory over first-time finalists Granemore at the Athletic Grounds.

Rian O'Neill's quickly-taken free set up Caolan Finnegan's goal as Cross led 1-9 to 0-4 at half time.

Granemore cut Crossmaglen's lead to five early in the second half but the Rangers responded with four unanswered points as Cian McConville finished with 0-7 as Armagh star Rian O'Neill contributed 0-4.

Crossmaglen's victory sets up an Ulster Club clash with Monaghan champions Ballybay in two weeks.