Watch: Errigal Ciaran end 10-year wait in Tyrone

Errigal Ciaran hold off a second-half comeback from Carrickmore to clinch a 2-11 to 1-12 win in the Tyrone Football Final at Omagh.

Padraig McGirr's goal second before half-time put Errigal Ciaran 1-8 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

Martin Penrose's goal helped Carrickmore cut the margin to only two and after Joe Oguz netted to put Errigal five up ahead, they had to withstand another late rally from the Carmen outfit before securing their eighth Tyrone title and first triumph since 2012.