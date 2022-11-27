Glen set up Kilcoo decider as they hold off Cargin

Glen will face All-Ireland champions Kilcoo in the Ulster Club Football final after battling past a determined Cargin side 1-10 to 0-8 at Omagh.

The five-point margin flattered Glen with Danny Tallon notching their goal from a penalty in the closing seconds.

Two points from Tallon and Conor Glass helped Glen lead 0-5 to 0-2 but Cargin cut the margin to one by half-time.

Cargin were still only one behind after 56 minutes but two Emmett Bradley frees and Tallon's penalty sealed Glen's win.