Glen defeat Kilcoo to lift first ever Ulster title

Glen clinch a first ever Ulster Club Football title as they dethrone defending provincial and All-Ireland champions Kilcoo on a 1-12 to 1-6 scoreline in Armagh.

The Maghera outfit led 0-5 to 0-0 before Aaron Branagan's goal got Kilcoo back into the contest.

The Down champions then had a great chance to lead in first-half injury-time but Paul Devlin pulled his penalty wide.

A brilliant save by goalkeeper Conlann Bradley kept Glen ahead in the second half before Alex Doherty's last-gasp goal rounded off their victory.