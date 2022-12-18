Dunloy forward Keelan Molloy reveals team-mate Nigel Elliott predicted he would score a goal in the All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final against St Thomas'.

Molloy scored his first Croke Park major when he collected Elliott's pass, stormed through the Galway side's defence and rattled a brilliant shot into the net as the Antrim and Ulster champions reached their first All-Ireland final since 2004.

And Molloy told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom that Elliott foresaw such a sequence on the bus journey down to Dublin on Sunday morning.

Report: Dunloy stun St Thomas' in All-Ireland semi-final

Highlights: Molloy's Messi-like magic helps Dunloy reach final