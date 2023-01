Derry edge through to the Dr McKenna Cup final by beating Down 3-2 in a penalty shootout after an exciting semi-final at Pairc Esler.

Both teams had a man sent off in the second half of a match that finished Down 3-9 Derry 1-15.

Conor Doherty scored the winning penalty for the Oak Leafers after keeper Odhran Lynch had saved Down's first two spot-kicks.

Rory Gallagher's side will play Tyrone in next weekend's final.