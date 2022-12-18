Gallagher pleased after battle with 'hungry' Down

Derry manager Rory Gallagher is happy after his team come through a Dr McKenna Cup semi-final battle against a revitalised Down team.

The contest had plenty of edge - with the players getting to grips with each other before the throw-in - and Gallagher said he was impressed with the Mourne men who are being guided by new boss Conor Laverty.

Derry won the contest after a penalty shootout to set up a final meeting with Tyrone next Saturday evening at the Athletic Grounds.