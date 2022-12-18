Watch: Ballyhale beat Dunloy in Club Hurling Final

Dunloy's hopes of a first All-Ireland Club Hurling crown are dashed as Ballyhale clinch a ninth title with a 1-22 to 1-17 win at Croke Park.

Ronan Molloy's second-minute goal gave Dunloy an early advantage but man of the match Eoin Cody netted for Ballyhale as they led 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time.

Dunloy were one point in arrears with 10 minutes of normal time left and still only three down as the game entered injury-time but the Kilkenny side hit the closing four scores to close out the game.