Kilmacud extra man 'shouldn't have happened'

Malachy O'Rourke says Glen's 45 in the final play of the match should have been retaken "at the very least" after opponents Kilmacund Crokes had at least 16 men on the pitch in the closing stages of Sunday's All-Ireland Club Football Final.

Kilmacud Crokes held on for a 1-13 to 1-11 victory despite late pressure from Glen, who narrowly missed out on a game-changing goal in the final minutes of the match.

O'Rourke said he remonstrated with the fourth official before the final play was taken and it "shouldn't have happened".