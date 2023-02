St Joseph's Donaghmore take control in the second half to beat Rathmore 4-10 to 1-3 in the MacLarnon Cup final.

Garrett Cowan's goal gave Rathmore an early lead but St Joseph's were on terms at 0-4 to 1-1 by half-time at Queen's Playing Fields.

A Noah Grimes goal saw the Tyrone school moving 1-6 to 1-2 ahead and Cormac Drayne, Darragh Donaghy and Conor O'Neill added further St Joseph's goals.