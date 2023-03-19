Watch: Derry secure promotion by outclassing Clare

Derry earn their expected promotion to Division One of the Allianz Football League by outclassing Clare 0-14 to 0-4 at Owenbeg.

The Oak Leafers, needing to avoid defeat to confirm their ascent, dominated from the off as they led 0-9 to 0-0 at half-time.

Pearse Lillis mercifully opened Clare's account in the 43rd minute.

Derry's scorers were spread around with the man of the match Ethan Doherty cutting inside from the left flank in trademark fashion to hit three points from play while Shane McGuigan top-scored with 0-5.