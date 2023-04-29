Derry show their determination to hold on to their Ulster Football title with a ruthless 1-21 to 2-10 semi-final victory over Monaghan at Omagh.

After Derry's fast start, a Karl O'Connell goal briefly cut their lead to a point but man of the match Conor McCluskey's major helped the Oak Leafers lead 1-12 to 1-5 at half-time.

Monaghan cut Derry's advantage to five following a Karl Gallagher goal but Rory Gallagher's side regained complete control to repeat last year's provincial semi-final victory over the Farney men.

Shane McGuigan finished on 0-9 for the Oak Leafers, who will face the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between Armagh and Down in the provincial decider on 14 May.