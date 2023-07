BBC Sport explains all you need to know about the sport of hurling ahead of the GAA All-Ireland hurling semi-finals, which are live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Watch live coverage of Limerick v Galway on Saturday, 8 July at 18:00 BST on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website and Kilkenny v Clare on Sunday, 9 July at 16:00 BST on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website