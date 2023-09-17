Dual star Brendan Rogers hits a hat-trick of goals as Slaughtneil secure an 11th straight Derry Hurling title by outclassing Kevin Lynch's 3-23 to 1-9 at Owenbeg.

The Robert Emmet's outfit hit the opening 10 points before Corey O'Reilly opened the Dungiven side's account.

But Slaughtneil replied with three points before the break to go in 0-13 to 0-1 ahead.

Rogers netted first on 35 minutes and notched two more green flags either side of Ronan Mullan's goal for the Dungiven outfit.