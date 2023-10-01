Watch: Loughgiel shock Dunloy in Antrim semi-final

Loughgiel ended Dunloy's five-in-a-row hopes and the Cuchullains' Antrim senior championship double chances by earning a 1-21 to 0-13 win in the county hurling semi-final.

Dunloy went into the Ballycastle contest as strong favourites but were totally outplayed by the Shamrocks.

Paul Boyle's 15th-minute goal put Loughgiel 1-4 to 0-5 up and they led 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time.

Dunloy couldn't get closer than four down thereafter as Loughgiel dominated.