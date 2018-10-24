Many people play and enjoy hockey at school but find they stop playing as they get older.

England Hockey has launched the Back to Hockey campaign to encourage people to give the sport another try as a great way of keeping fit, meeting people and being part of a team.

Back to Hockey is a continuous programme run in six to eight week blocks which will introduce you back to the game or give you the basic introduction if you haven't played before - without the pressure to perform.

Sign up here: Back To Hockey - England Hockey