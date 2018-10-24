Hannah Westerman's coach, Kay Slater, is amazed by the gymnast and her remarkable rhythmic gymnastic abilities.

Hannah is a visually impaired athlete with learning difficulties who went on to win five gold medals at the 2013 Special Olympics after we made this film with her last year.

The nine-time British rhythmic gymnastic champion says she was inspired to push herself even harder by the Olympics and Paralympics held in London in 2012.

We spoke to Hannah before her Special Olympic wins about her love of gymnastics and about meeting her idol, Beth Tweddle.

