Katherine Grainger meets Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee as she attempts to find out the secret of GB's triathlon success for Inspire: The Olympic Journey.

The Olympic rowing gold medallist travelled to the Swiss Alps to talk to the Brownlee brothers, Non Stanford and the rest of the British team ahead of the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final, which takes place over the Olympic course in London on 14 and 15 September 2013.

