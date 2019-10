Inspire: The Olympic Journey presenter Gabby Logan meets up with Olympic silver medallist Louis Smith as he visits Huntingdon gymnastics club, where he started his career at the age of seven.

Gabby also spends time at home with Louis and his Mum where she shares what young Louis was like growing up and how she hoped sport would help with his Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

