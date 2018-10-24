Six-time Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy is questioned by a group of children as he visits their school in north Manchester in a bid to encourage more youngsters to get into sport.

The 37-year-old Scot, who announced his retirement from international cycling in April, was at Gorsefield Primary School in Radcliffe, where nearly 400 pupils took part in a day of sport watched by Britain's most successful Olympian.

