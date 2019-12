BBC Points West meets Dionne Jones - winner of BBC West Sports Unsung Hero 2013.

The 32-year-old was nominated for the award by England and Bristol full-back Danielle Waterman, for the work she has done for women's and children's rugby in Minehead.

Jones has helped set up several age group teams for tag rugby as well as running the women's team, which currently has 30 members.

The mother of four has also worked to secure £100,000 worth of new facilities at the West Somerset club.